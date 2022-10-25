‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”
The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season.
Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying high after four out of five losses. It would be, I would say, very naive to think, man, we're ridiculously confident and we haven't done things at a high level.”
When asked if he’s still enjoying the game, Brady said, “Absolutely. I was saying to Alex [Guerrero] this morning, I was doing treatment, man, it's a hard sport we've chosen and it's tough. It challenges you in every area, physically, mentally and emotionally.”
Brady then dished about the lack of retirement plans — which was the sticking point for his wife Gisele in their arguments about their relationship. Sources said Gisele was furious when Brady decided to unretire from the game and head back.
Insiders said Gisele felt like Brady had backed out of his promise to spend more time with their family. The two have been having blowout fights for weeks and the supermodel moved out of their Tampa, Florida mansion.
At the moment, Gisele is living in a separate house after hiring a powerhouse attorney to take on Brady. Sources said Brady was hoping to fix the relationship but has since stopped trying to make it work.
On the podcast, he told his co-hosts, “I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. But certainly not, you know, I've never, you know, I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I've never quit on anything in my life. And I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first.”
He continued, “I just, I want to keep fighting as hard as I can and I'm always trying to do better. I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them.”
All signs point to Brady continuing on with the NFL for the foreseeable future.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an insider revealed Tom is "falling apart” without Gisele. “It’s not just her absence in the stands that he’s missing, but her support at home. He seems kind of lost without her.”
Gisele has remained quiet while staying in a Miami rental miles away from Tom.