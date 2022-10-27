Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's War Over 'Deflategate' Scandal Exposed As 13-Year Marriage Crumbles

An investigation kicked off after a Colts player noticed one football seemed to be somewhat flat, which is said to allow for a better grip.

Many assumed Brady was responsible because the move would "have to be the quarterback's idea," as previously stated by Hall of Fame coach John Madden. "Nobody, not even the head coach, would do anything to the football without the quarterback knowing."

A sports writer also blasted Brady, saying he was "getting off scot-free because he's the Golden Boy and is handsome and is married to a supermodel."

Brady denied the allegations, claiming he "didn't alter the balls in any way."