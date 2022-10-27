Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's War Over 'Deflategate' Scandal Exposed As 13-Year Marriage Crumbles
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's drama over his now-infamous "deflategate" scandal has come to light as the couple's 13-year marriage crumbles, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The famed NFL player was at the front and center of accusations that 11 of the 12 footballs used in the New England Patriots' blowout 45-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts during the 2015 AFC Championship game gave his team an unfair advantage.
An investigation kicked off after a Colts player noticed one football seemed to be somewhat flat, which is said to allow for a better grip.
Many assumed Brady was responsible because the move would "have to be the quarterback's idea," as previously stated by Hall of Fame coach John Madden. "Nobody, not even the head coach, would do anything to the football without the quarterback knowing."
A sports writer also blasted Brady, saying he was "getting off scot-free because he's the Golden Boy and is handsome and is married to a supermodel."
Brady denied the allegations, claiming he "didn't alter the balls in any way."
The shocking controversy still landed Brady in hot water. He was suspended for four games, while the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016.
Plus, it caused tension inside his home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bündchen was "beside herself" when it all went down, a source said. "She's looking to days beyond his football career when his name and image will continue to be worth millions to sponsors and businesses they may become involved in."
The source pointed out, "She is outraged over this scandal and you can bet she's given Tom hell — even though he's said, 'I don't believe I'm a cheater.'"
"Tom's madly in love with his gorgeous wife and adores their children, but this cheating scandal is clearly rocking the boat," further alleged the source.
Since then, Brady's marriage is now being rocked again, reportedly stemming from his decision to un-retire and continue playing for his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Interestingly, the seven-time Super Bowl champ recently squashed rumors that he could be bidding his football days adieu.
"I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that," he said on the latest episode of his podcast. "We all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first."
Sources claim Brady and Bündchen have hired powerhouse divorce lawyers and are in the middle of negotiating a settlement, which is reportedly causing some distress.
"He's falling apart," said an insider. "It's not just her absence in the stands that he's missing, but her support at home. He seems kind of lost without her."