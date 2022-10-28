'It Was A Rough Time': Queen Camilla's Nephew Gets Candid About Being 'Bullied,' Facing Death Threats As Her Romance Blossomed With King Charles III

During his upbringing in England, Luke said his aunt was vilified after Charles divorced his first wife, Princess Diana. The marital change was followed by Diana's tragic death in a 1997 car crash and then Charles and Camilla going public with their relationship.

"When I was at boarding school, I remember getting bullied and even death threats because people put together that Diana had died because of Camilla, and therefore, I had killed Diana by association," Luke told the New York Times in another interview.

"I remember swimming three hours nonstop (which is bonkers) for charity," the film and television producer continued. "I loved it and I loved focusing on what I could do for other people, instead of focusing on getting bullied."