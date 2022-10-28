'It Was A Rough Time': Queen Camilla's Nephew Gets Candid About Being 'Bullied,' Facing Death Threats As Her Romance Blossomed With King Charles III
Queen Consort Camilla's nephew shared his personal story after the succession of King Charles III, detailing how he was "bullied" when the couple's romance first started to blossom.
RadarOnline.com has learned Luke Parker Bowles resides with his wife and three children in New Jersey after relocating from the United Kingdom in 2005. Luke and Camilla are related through her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.
"It was a rough time. It was not a great time to be a Parker Bowles, but it hasn't scarred me," Luke told Jenna Bush Hager in a segment that aired on TODAY.
He said his family opted to use the name for good, adding, "All of us — my cousins, my brother — we've always been involved in charity. It's much more important to be doing charitable things, not to be 'holier than thou,' just because it gives you a focus."
During his upbringing in England, Luke said his aunt was vilified after Charles divorced his first wife, Princess Diana. The marital change was followed by Diana's tragic death in a 1997 car crash and then Charles and Camilla going public with their relationship.
"When I was at boarding school, I remember getting bullied and even death threats because people put together that Diana had died because of Camilla, and therefore, I had killed Diana by association," Luke told the New York Times in another interview.
"I remember swimming three hours nonstop (which is bonkers) for charity," the film and television producer continued. "I loved it and I loved focusing on what I could do for other people, instead of focusing on getting bullied."
Luke admitted that since Camilla became Queen Consort, some people have "suddenly come out of the woodwork" to be a part of his life.
These days, he now helps the royals with their efforts in the States. "I do like being an ambassador for her and His Majesty in New York," he added. "I am the Parker Bowles who is here."
It seems the rift in the royal family may not be over either, RadarOnline.com has learned, considering King Charles has reportedly promised to "ban" Prince Harry from his coronation should he write anything negative about Camilla in his upcoming memoir.