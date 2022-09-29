Valerie Bertinelli Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband Weeks After He Demands Prenup Be Thrown Out, $50k A Month In Support
Valerie Bertinelli and her ex-husband Tom Vitale have reached a private deal to end their bitter divorce war — weeks after he demanded she cough up monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held in the couple’s never-ending divorce. The exes were set to fight over how much monthly support the actress had to pay her ex.
Neither party showed up and the court minutes reveal the judge noted, “The case has settled with private judge Hank Goldberg.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bertinelli filed for legal separation from Vitale in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and asked the court to terminate both parties' right to spousal support.
A couple of months later, the star went back to court to amend her petition to now seek a full divorce. She told the judge a prenuptial agreement had been signed and she wanted it enforced.
In his response, Vitale questioned the validity of the agreement and demanded spousal support. He listed the date of separation as November 2021.
Vitale, 60, was a former financial advisor but stopped working in the field during his marriage. In July, he filed a bombshell declaration revealing he took a job at the Postal Annex in Malibu where he was paid $16 an hour.
Bertinelli’s ex said he needed $50k a month in support plus another $200k to continue to fight the actress in court.
In his motion, he said Bertinelli’s 2019 federal tax returns showed an adjusted gross income of $1,592,754.
He claimed her 2020 tax returns show an adjusted gross income of $2,398,425. The actress’ ex said her monthly income is around $175k, which he felt was more than enough to support him.
Additional documents revealed the actress has $34 million in assets with $3 million in debts. The Hollywood star owns a $14 million Malibu mansion and two other multi-million-dollar properties in Los Angeles.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bertinelli was fighting tooth and nail to keep the prenup enforced. The terms of the settlement have yet to be revealed.