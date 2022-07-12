Rolling In The Dough! Valerie Bertinelli’s $35 Million Fortune Revealed By Ex Tom Vitale In Divorce Battle
Valerie Bertinelli’s soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Vitale exposed the actress’ finances as part of his plea for $50k a month in spousal support, Radar has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained 60-year-old Vitale’s latest filing in the couple’s bitter divorce where he not only demanded monthly checks but an additional $150k to pay his lawyers.
In addition, he wants $50k to hire a forensic accountant to comb through Bertinelli’s finances to determine the true value of her estate.
Vitale said his ex’s 2019 federal tax returns revealed a gross income of $1,592,754. Her 2020 tax return shows an adjusted gross income of $2,398,425.
He said Bertinelli provided him with a schedule of her assets and debts dated March 29, 2022. On the document, he said she listed her assets as being worth $34,705,422 and her debts as $3,042,312.
He said his ex-also has a SAG Producers Pension Plan that will “generate $8,000 per month when she reaches age 65, and an AFTRA Pension Plan.
Vitale said the actress “receives residuals, royalties, income, and other benefits from personal work individually or through her corporations.”
Financial documents revealed Bertinelli’s average monthly income as being $179,346 and her expenses come to $85,313. The filing said Bertinelli’s primary home is worth $5.5 million, her Malibu property is worth $14.282 million and her Mulholland home is worth $2.2 million.
Vitale said while he struggles to survive financially his ex spends $8k a month on "Garden, Indoor Plants & Flowers" for her Studio City and Malibu homes. He said her bank statements also showed her dropping $4k per month on gifts to others and $4,500 on travel and vacations each month.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Vitale claimed in court he recently took a job at a Postal Annex in Malibu. He said he will be paid $16 an hour for the part-time gig.
Bertinelli’s ex was once a successful financial planner but informed the court his license expired years ago. His lawyer said, “Tom's age and decades out of the field, make it unlikely that he will be a desirable candidate for a job in the investment industry.”
He currently mentors’ at-risk youth about financial planning at a recovery center and wishes to continue.
Vitale told the court his ex had been voluntarily providing him with $8k a moth but cut that off recently. His lawyer said the support is warranted because. “Tom ceased paid employment the majority of the marriage to work building Valerie's business and managing the estates and investment properties.”
Bertinelli previously asked the court to terminate Vitale’s right to spousal support citing a prenup. He wants that agreement they signed before their 2010 wedding thrown out.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bertinelli filed for legal separation in November 2021. She said they had been separated since December 2019. However, Vitale fired back scoffing at the date she provided. He said they didn't split until November 2021.