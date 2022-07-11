Radar Told You First: Johnny Depp Settles Lawsuit With 'City Of Lies' Crew Member Over Alleged Assault As Ex Amber Heard Fights For New Trial

As we previously reported, Brooks claimed Depp punched him in the ribcage while working on the film in 2018.

Brooks had accused Depp of "inflicting emotional distress" upon him, alleging their dispute started because he informed the actor they were shooting past the time of their permit.

Depp denied the way it unfolded, claiming he acted in "self-defense" and that Brooks had "provoked" the alleged dispute.

Plus, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum said he'd already made amends with Brooks long before the legal drama.