‘If Johnny Ever Tried To Fight Him, He’d Put Him On His Back’: Stunning New Testimony Blows Open Johnny Depp’s City Of Lies Assault Allegations

After winning more than $8 million in his defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is once again preparing to go to court - this time defending himself against former colleague Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who claims Depp punched him in the ribcage on the set of the City of Lies movie in 2018.

But according to an exclusive recording obtained by Radar, a potential key witness in the forthcoming trial could blow the whole case wide open.