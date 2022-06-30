‘Elvis Presley's Death Deprives Our Country Of A Part Of Itself’: Inside The Final Days Of The King

Suffering from insomnia, Elvis played racquetball in the middle of the night, hoping to tire himself out. When that didn't work, he told Ginger, "I'm going to the bathroom to read." (The book he took, according to Ginger, was called Sex and Psychic Energy. "It's about channeling your chakras and communicating with each other," she explained.)

"OK,” Ginger said. “Just don't fall asleep.” He did - and he never woke up.

A few hours later, Ginger found Elvis lying in a pool of vomit, unresponsive. The King was dead. The official cause was cardiac arrhythmia. It was Aug. 16, 1977. He was 42.