Leaked Report: Johnny Depp Unable To Work Due To ‘Classic Symptoms Associated With Substance Abuse’ – Costing Box Office Flop 'City of Lies' Millions

Production on Johnny Depp’s 2018 movie City of Lies was repeatedly delayed due to the star’s erratic on-set behavior, costing up to a million dollars in lost filming days, Radar has learned.

Leaked daily production reports log a series of incidents detailing Depp’s frequent absences from filming, including incidents where he failed to show up for work at all. They also detail his excuses, including “fatigue”, “sweats”, and “fever”.