Amber Heard Facing Another Potential Legal Battle As $100 Million Defamation Trial With Ex Johnny Depp Is On Hiatus

Australian authorities are still investigating allegations of perjury by Amber Heard during court proceedings in her 2015 dog smuggling case.

The Aquaman actress was previously charged with illegally bringing her now-ex-husband Johnny Depp's Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into Australia and falsifying an immigration document.

She had flown the pets in on a private jet without obtaining a permit and did not have the dogs spend at least 10 days in quarantine, per the country's strict laws.