Shocking Photos! See Johnny Depp Passed Out Cold & The Blood-Stained Walls He Painted With Severed Finger
Amber Heard showed the jury a series of shocking photos that she believes back up her claims that her ex-husband Johnny Depp was violent during their relationship — including the walls he painted with the blood from his injured finger.
On Thursday, the 36-year-old Aquaman actress took the stand for day two of her bombshell testimony.
Depp sued his ex-accusing her of fabricating accusations of abuse and carrying on with the lie for years. He said her story caused him to lose jobs in Hollywood and essentially be blackballed.
Depp said in court he never abused his ex or any woman in his life.
Heard denied Depp’s claims she made anything up and countersued him for defamation. She demands $100 million in damages.
While on the stand, the actress recalled numerous incidents of alleged abuse. She talked about a fight in December 15, 2015 — where Depp allegedly busted her lip, gave her a black eye, and pulled out her hair.
Heard showed the court photos of the spot where the hair was allegedly pulled out and the black eye.
The starlet also presented various pictures of Depp knocked out — claiming he had been boozing and using drugs when the snaps were taken.
In court, Heard also accused Depp of assaulting her at an Australian rental home in 2015. The actor had been filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5 and Heard said he was a mess.
Photos were shown in court of the blood-stained walls and the bottle of vodka that Depp allegedly penetrated Heard while during an argument.
Heard is expected to return to the stand to continue testifying on May 16.
Following day two of Heard's testimony, a spokesperson for Depp trashed the actress via a statement.
The rep said, "As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination. While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth - the truth – is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented."
"The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony," they added.
Heard’s team fired back saying, “Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor.”
“If Mr. Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms. Heard and promised to put the “monster away for good.” One of Ms. Heard’s disappointments is Mr. Depp’s inability to distinguish fact from fiction – a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team,” they added.
Heard’s team then accused Depp of not having the “courage” to “even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings … and, instead he doodles and snickers.”
“Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage,” the rep said.