Kirstie Alley To Be Cremated After Death At 71 Following Brief Battle With Colon Cancer

It's unknown who will obtain Alley's ashes once the process is complete. Daily Mail broke the news that she will be cremated on Tuesday, December 6.

RadarOnline.com recently learned that a memorial service will be held in honor of the beloved star at the Church of Scientology's Clearwater, Florida, headquarters.

The Cheers actress' two children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, were the ones to share news of her death, noting their "incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."