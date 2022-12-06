Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley To Be Cremated After Death At 71 Following Brief Battle With Colon Cancer

kirstie alley cremated after battle with colon cancer pp
Source: PRB12/©2014 RAMEY PHOTO
By:

Dec. 6 2022, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kirstie Alley will be cremated instead of buried after she died at the age of 71 following a brief battle with colon cancer, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

The decision has reportedly been made after her passing was announced on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement
kirstie alley cremated after battle with colon cancer
Source: MEGA

It's unknown who will obtain Alley's ashes once the process is complete. Daily Mail broke the news that she will be cremated on Tuesday, December 6.

RadarOnline.com recently learned that a memorial service will be held in honor of the beloved star at the Church of Scientology's Clearwater, Florida, headquarters.

The Cheers actress' two children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, were the ones to share news of her death, noting their "incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

Article continues below advertisement

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they wrote via a statement, gushing over her caring nature and heart of gold. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

True and Lillie later thanked Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida for their wonderful care.

kirstie alley cremated after battle with colon cancer
Source: RM/RICK MENDOZA/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO
Article continues below advertisement

Alley shared her two children with Baywatch actor ex-husband Parker Stevenson, having also been previously married to former spouse Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977.

Alongside a throwback photo of themselves in happier times, Stevenson mourned the passing of his ex-wife in a rare Instagram post.

"I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker," he wrote.

kirstie alley cremated after battle with colon cancer
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Her former Look Who's Talking costar John Travolta also spoke out, raving over their special bond.

"I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," wrote the Grease legend in a social media tribute.

The sitcom icon captivated audiences for years on the small screen, securing movie roles in the 1995 film Village of the Damned, It Takes Two, and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

More recently, she starred in series such as Fat Actress, Kirstie, and Scream Queens.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.