'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death

Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic.

"John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an appearance on British podcast The Dan Wootton Interview that not taking their relationship any further was "one of the hardest things" she's ever done.

"I was madly in love with him — we were fun and funny together," the star confessed, noting she refused to cheat on her husband. "I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with [Travolta] and stay in love with him for a long time."