'He's Heartbroken': John Travolta Spoke To Kirstie Alley Almost Every Day Until Her Death
When Kirstie Alley's family announced the news that the Cheers actress had died of cancer at the age of 71 on December 5, tributes quickly began rolling in, with former costars expressing their sadness and gushing about her undeniable talent. But none more touching than the post shared by Kristie's longtime friend John Travolta, with sources saying the 68-year-old actor is gutted over her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It has really affected him," an insider stated. "He's heartbroken." John and Kirstie — who got close filming their 1989 movie, Look Who's Talking — shared an unbreakable bond, even sparking speculation they were secretly in love.
Now sources are revealing what really happened between them — and why they didn't end up together despite pals spilling that "at one time, John and Kirstie were actually poised to be one of Hollywood's most powerful couples."
Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death
Kirstie adored John and the feelings were mutual. "They really loved each other," said the source. John had never met someone like Kirstie before.
"He thought she was a hoot," the pal explained. "She was boisterous and said whatever she felt. She had the most wicked sense of humor, and she lit up a room. She was the life of every party."
But they never crossed the line. Kirstie was married to actor Parker Stevenson from 1983 until 1997. John wed his late wife, Kelly Preston, in 1991.
"Kirstie and John never got together romantically," the insider spilled. "The rumor was that they were secret lovers at one time, but I don't know. They both said an intimate relationship never happened — mostly because their circumstances didn't allow it."
Kirstie's marriage to Parker was a huge factor.
During her 2018 stint on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., Kirstie revealed she almost ran off with John but ultimately didn't want to be unfaithful to Parker. "If I hadn't been married, I would have gone off and married John," she said at the time. "I did love him; I still love him."
The insider said that while John was crazy about Kirstie, he didn't see her as marriage material. Instead, he settled down with Kelly and they had three kids together. Their son Jett tragically died at 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure and hitting his head during a family trip to the Bahamas.
Kirstie and John remained great friends until the end. "John knew things about Kirstie that no one else did," the source shared. "They had no secrets."
Another insider said John was one of the first people Kirstie reached out to when she received her colon cancer diagnosis.
Kirstie shared everything with John, from her struggles with drugs — she was addicted to cocaine early in her career — to her weight issues and her heartache over her split from Parker, who is the father of her kids: William True, 30, and Lillie, 28.
"Kirstie leaned on John during her darkest days," the source said. "They would laugh all night together."
They spoke almost every day leading up to Kirstie's passing. "He was there by her side a lot of the time, holding her hand, making her laugh, keeping her spirits up. It kept her going until she couldn't anymore," the pal added.
John knows Kirstie is in a better place and is no longer suffering, and he's in touch with her kids, making sure they are okay.
"John will miss Kirstie's big heart for sure, but most of all, her laughter," the source shared.
When Kirstie's children announced her passing, John shared his own touching tribute.
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he wrote with a candid photo of them looking into each other's eyes. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," John concluded.