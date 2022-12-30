Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Ivanka Trump

‘Myths That Have Been Created’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Testifies Ivanka Trump & Hope Hicks Had No Control Over Ex-Prez Donald

abc to name alyssa farah griffin as new host of the view pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 30 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A former top White House aide who worked for ex-Prez Donald Trump said the idea that Ivanka Trump and Hope Hicks had pull inside the White House was a myth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking revelation was made by former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin during her deposition as part of the investigation into Jan 6.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa farah griffin outcasted by view cohosts off camera
Source: MEGA

During her sit-down, Griffin was asked, “Did you work with Ms. Trump at all during your time in the White House?”

Griffin, currently a host of The View, said, “I did. I always personally enjoyed working with her and her team. Julie from her team was very professional and I enjoyed working with.”

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “I would say this. I think people called on Ivanka when they needed to —when they had a hard time getting through to the President. I don’t know that I saw a ton of evidence that it changed outcomes.”

“There’s some of these — like, there’s a handful of sort of myths that have been created, and I don’t know if it’s like because people pushed certain PR or what, but there was also this narrative that Hope Hicks could get through to him and push back on him. I never once saw Hope Hicks ever push back on him. And that Ivanka, was, like, the voice of reason and could get him to change his mind.”

ivanka trump spotted miami criminal probes father donald move forwardjpg
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

She added, “I like Ivanka. She was very decent to me. But I never saw her change his opinion on something.”

“And it was Ivanka, Hope, and Jared that convinced him to do the whole Lafayette Square photo op and clearing the park with force sort of thing,” she said. “So I also — question this notion that she had sort of excellent judgment that we — I don’t know. I didn’t see her presence changing things for the better is my point.”

Article continues below advertisement
the view fans react to alyssa farrah griffin hosting rumors pp
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during her testimony, Griffin roasted ex-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a “liar and an opportunist.”

“I am a Christian woman, so I will say this. Kayleigh is a liar and an opportunist,” Griffin said. She accused McEnany of misleading the public to make sure she stayed in Trump’s “good graces” once he left office.

“I wish her the best, but she made — she’s a smart woman. She’s a Harvard Law grad. This is not an idiot,” Griffin said. “She knew we lost the election, but she made a calculation that she wanted to have a certain life post-Trump that required staying in his good graces. And that was more important to her than telling the truth to the American public.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.