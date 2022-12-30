Kathie Lee Gifford Fielding Lucrative Offers For Big TV Return, Considered For ‘The View’ Before Alyssa Farah Griffin Joined: Sources

The former Today host has made a new life in Nashville since leaving the Northeast in 2019 — four years after the death of her husband Frank Gifford at 84.

A source said The View was eager to have Gifford join as a conservative voice prior to hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin. One insider said, “But Kathie Lee wouldn’t want to go into the snake pit and battle people like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. She’s much too nice.”