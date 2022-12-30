Alyssa Farah Griffin SLAMS Ex-WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany As 'A Liar & An Opportunist' Over 'Stolen 2020 Election' Claims
Alyssa Farah Griffin recently branded Kayleigh McEnany both “a liar and an opportunist” for supporting ex-President Donald Trump’s bogus claims the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Griffin, who previously served as one of Trump’s top White House aides before leaving the administration in December 2020, made the shocking remarks against McEnany while providing testimony to the January 6 House Select Committee.
“I am a Christian woman, so I will say this. Kayleigh is a liar and an opportunist,” Griffin said about Trump’s former White House press secretary, according to transcripts released by the January 6 panel on Thursday.
Griffin, who now works as a conservative pundit on The View, further suggested McEnany lied about the 2020 election being stolen in an effort to stay in Trump’s “good graces.”
“I wish her the best, but she made – she’s a smart woman. She’s a Harvard law grad. This is not an idiot,” Griffin, 33, told the House panel. “She knew we lost the election, but she made a calculation that she wanted to have a certain life post-Trump that required staying in his good graces. And that was more important to her than telling the truth to the American public.”
Although Griffin admitted she never confronted McEnany over the White House press secretary’s defense of Trump’s 2020 election claims, she further suggested McEnany defended Trump’s fabricated election claims as a “last public-facing stand” that would “set” her up for life following the then-president’s departure from office.
“She got her FOX News gig. It worked out precisely how she’d always planned for it to, but she knew better,” Griffin said.
Griffin also told the January 6 committee she didn’t think McEnany truly believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump by then-candidate Joe Biden and the Democrats, and that “most people around [Trump] know” the election was not stolen.
“The only people I think are true believers are like Dan Scavino, Johnny McEntee, [Mark] Meadows to some degree,” Griffin said.
The former top White House aide ultimately left her role within the Trump Administration in December 2020 due to Trump’s suggestion the 2020 election was stolen.
- 'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
- 'Dumb As Rocks': Donald Trump ATTACKS 'Unattractive Wack Job' Journalist After Hit Piece About His Bleak Post-Presidency Life
- Mike Pence's Rep Dismisses FEC Filing Indicating Ex-VP Is Running For President Against Donald Trump In 2024
In August, Griffin was named a permanent co-host on The View.
McEnany, who never acknowledged the 2020 election was not stolen from ex-President Trump, joined Fox News as an on-air contributor in March 2021 before being named a permanent co-host of the program Outnumbered.