Alyssa Farah Griffin SLAMS Ex-WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany As 'A Liar & An Opportunist' Over 'Stolen 2020 Election' Claims

Alyssa Farah Griffin recently branded Kayleigh McEnany both “a liar and an opportunist” for supporting ex-President Donald Trump’s bogus claims the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Griffin, who previously served as one of Trump’s top White House aides before leaving the administration in December 2020, made the shocking remarks against McEnany while providing testimony to the January 6 House Select Committee.