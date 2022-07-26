Risky Move Or Ratings Gold? Alyssa Farah Griffin Slated To Land Full-Time Gig On 'The View' As New Conservative Co-Host

"Her appointment will also cost us bookings. Wanda Sykes pulled out because she didn't want to be on the show with her," another insider alleged, citing the comedian's withdrawal from an appearance first reported by The Daily Beast's Confider.

Farah Griffin previously served as then-Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary before becoming the White House communications director.

She worked in Trump's administration for more than three years, having quit shortly before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, telling Politico that she "stepped down because I saw where this was heading."