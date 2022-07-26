'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver, Dies Two Months After Second Cancer Diagnosis

In May, he gave an update on his health.

"As you probably know I’ve had some health issues recently and I wanted to keep you up-to-date. I’m beginning Immunotherapy and it seems to be working. I can now get up and walk without assistance and feel improvement every day," Dow told fans on Facebook.

"I really wanted to touch base and thank all of you who have been thinking, praying and hoping for my good recovery. All the thoughts, cards and good wishes have had a tremendous effect on me and I’m appreciative for all the caring you’ve expressed. It’s amazing how the world could change with more love and respect. Let’s try our best to 'make this world a better place' for our friends, families, and even our adversaries."