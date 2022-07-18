'We Don't Need Trump Rejects': Fans Threaten To Quit Watching 'The View' If Alyssa Farah Griffin Lands Full-Time Hosting Gig

Griffin has discussed the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, the January insurrection, sky-high living costs, inflation, and more.

It's led many to believe she'll have a more permanent role on the daytime talk show, given that she could take over the now-vacant conservative seat from Meghan McCain.

"I get the feeling they will hire Alyssa full-time. I'm not a fan at all. They should keep the rotating guest host," one viewer speculated on Reddit while another said they would be "out" if that is the case.