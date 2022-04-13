Suspension Fallout? Whoopi Goldberg Won't Return To 'The View' Until NEXT MONTH

Concern grew after Whoopi was a sudden no-show this week on The View, with her co-host Joy Behar teasing that she would be gone for a while. Addressing her absence, Behar claimed Whoopi got a better offer, and she'd be back after she's done.

“If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing,” Behar told the audience on Monday. “So she’s gone for a while.”

She did not reveal how long Whoopi would be MIA.