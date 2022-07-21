He also accused the January 6 committee of being an "anti-White" group that views him "as a young Christian who they can try to basically scare."

"This is a Bolshevistic, anti-White campaign. If you can't see that, your eyes are freaking closed," Zeigler alleged, stating that he invoked his right to silence under executive privilege and the Fifth Amendment.

Zeigler claimed to have invoked his right to silence more than "100 times."