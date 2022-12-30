Jesse James' Son Sentenced To Two Days In Jail For Violating Protection Order Months Before Dad's Public Fight With Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten

Jesse James' son was sentenced to two days in jail for allegedly beating his girlfriend and violating a protective order — only months before his dad's pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten pleaded for her own protection in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jesse Eli James, 25, was ordered to serve time behind bars on May 18, 2022, after pleading guilty to battering his then-girlfriend Lucee Peterson—and immediately violating a lifetime protection order by sending her a barrage of threatening text messages.