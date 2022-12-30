'He Will Be Deeply Missed': Memorial To Be Held In Honor Of Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
A memorial will be held for Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, who was tragically found dead in a frozen pond near his Michigan property five days after going missing.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the visitation will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Burden Patience Montgomery Funeral Home.
Afterward, a memorial service will be held around 11 AM at the same location.
Prior to the discovery, detectives had spent hours exhausting all measures in hopes of locating Payan, searching the premises with K-9 dogs, drones, and a dive team before they retrieved his body around 12:30 PM on Tuesday, December 27, after cutting holes in the ice.
Blackman-Leoni Public Safety confirmed the news. "Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water," the BLDPS shared in a statement.
Authorities said they were able to trace his final steps after gaining access to password-protected security cameras which showed that he was last seen exiting his home the afternoon of Thursday, December 22.
RadarOnline.com has reached to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office, where they will be conducting an autopsy and completing toxicology testing.
His professional work bio showed that Payan graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017.
He later served his residency and internship with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he would go on to become a certified psychiatrist.
Payan has left a positive impact on all those who knew him well, being described as a "wise, confident, intelligent and most generous human being" who was "appreciated and respected by his patients, residents and peers."
"He was also an avid family man who loved to spend time with his family and friends," his obituary stated, noting he enjoyed "hiking, camping, kayaking and stargazing" as well as "playing with his dogs Mishka and Dottie."
"He was devoted to his duties as son, grandson, and friend," loved ones shared in the wake of his death. "He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Bolek is survived by his beloved mother Monika; loving grandmother, Irena and a host of family and friends."