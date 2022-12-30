'He Will Be Deeply Missed': Memorial To Be Held In Honor Of Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Afterward, a memorial service will be held around 11 AM at the same location.

Prior to the discovery, detectives had spent hours exhausting all measures in hopes of locating Payan, searching the premises with K-9 dogs, drones, and a dive team before they retrieved his body around 12:30 PM on Tuesday, December 27, after cutting holes in the ice.

Blackman-Leoni Public Safety confirmed the news. "Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water," the BLDPS shared in a statement.