Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Wants Love Child's Last Name Legally Changed To Biden
The ex-stripper who gave birth to Hunter Biden's daughter out of wedlock wants their daughter to have the perks of being connected to a "politically powerful" family. Lunden Roberts rushed to an Arkansas court on Tuesday and asked the judge to legally change the last name of the love child she shares with Hunter to Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter has never met four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, according to Lunden. Her grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have allegedly never seen their granddaughter either. In the filing, Navy's mom claimed the first family has remained “estranged from the child.”
That hasn't stopped Lunden from fighting for Navy, claiming she should benefit from her father's famous name like all of the other Biden children.
Page Six reported that Lunden's attorney, Clinton Lancaster, argued that Navy could “benefit from carrying the Biden family name,” which he claimed was “now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.”
The filing read: “To the extent this [estrangement] is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family."
As RadarOnline.com reported in September, Hunter asked the court to lower his child support payments, claiming he had a “substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.”
This reopened the paternity case between the two.
Joe's son originally denied fathering a child with Lunden until a DNA test proved otherwise. In his book, Hunter said he had “no recollection” of meeting Navy's mom.
Following the DNA test, Hunter reportedly gave Lunden an undisclosed amount to go away. Text messages appeared to show that she was on Hunter's payroll during her pregnancy but got kicked off after giving birth.
Hunter shares his three oldest children with his first wife Kathleen Buhle. The couple got hitched in 1993 and ended their marriage in 2017.
He married his second wife, South African model wife Melissa Cohen, in 2019. They share a son, Beau, 2, named after Hunter's brother who died of brain cancer at just 46 years old.