Andrew Shue Resurfaces In Rare Photo Shared By His Son Without Stepmom Amy Robach As T.J. Holmes Romance Heats Up
Andrew Shue was spotted in a rare photo shared by his son Nate following his estranged wife Amy Robach's uncovered relationship with GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Melrose Place alum could be seen sitting alongside his boys Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney, in a snapshot tagged in Montana.
"RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO '23," the family portrait was captioned on Wednesday, December 28.
Robach is a mom of two herself, sharing daughters Ava and Analise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. The TV personality was noticeably absent from the Shue getaway.
It's only been weeks since Robach and Holmes' romance made headlines after they were spotted getting cozy on various PDA-filled outings.
Holmes, for his part, had been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. Shue and Robach also wed that year, although it is reported Robach and Holmes had split from their respective spouses in August, weeks before the photos captured media attention.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Holmes has since filed for divorce from Fiebig.
After the photos of Robach and Holmes were blasted online, RadarOnline.com can confirm that Shue has since deleted all images with the NBC News alum.
Prior to a romantic connection forming, the pair had grown close while hosting the third hour of Good Morning America in 2020. They often covered events for the show together, including Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee.
ABC is still conducting an internal investigation into their relationship.
Robach and Holmes have both been pulled off the air for the time being.
Since then, they have continued to step out together, recently enjoying quality time in Miami. Holmes had previously been spotted putting his arm around his girlfriend while they waited for their flight at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that execs are secretly lining up possible replacements for Holmes and Robach, looking at a number of Today stars as potentials.
Some of the names being thrown in the hat are Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly.