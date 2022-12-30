10-Year-Old Boy Suspected Of Shooting Mother In Face Over VR Headset Suffered 'Rage Issues' Before Alleged Murder
The 10-year-old boy accused of shooting his mother in the face when she refused to buy him a VR headset reportedly suffered “rages issues” leading up to the alleged murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The child, who has not been named, is accused of “shooting his mom dead” when she refused to purchase him a $500 Oculus VR headset on November 21.
After the victim, 44-year-old Quiana Mann of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was dead, the young suspect then allegedly went into her purse and took her credit card before purchasing the video game virtual reality headset himself.
According to the child’s remaining family members, he shows no remorse for his mother’s alleged murder and is more preoccupied with the state of his video games and gadgets when he is visited in custody.
“When he calls, he's just like: ‘Make sure all my tablets and laptop and everything of mine is properly packaged,’” said Rhonda Reid, the young boy’s aunt and the sister to the deceased, according to Daily Mail.
Reid also said the 10-year-old suspected shooter claims he does not remember allegedly shooting his mother to death on November 21.
Lueritha Mann, the young suspect’s grandmother and the mother to the late Quiana Mann, revealed she has not yet spoken to her imprisoned grandson because she is still in shock and mourning the death of her daughter.
“I hope I do one day, but right now no,” his grandmother said on Tuesday. “He took something very precious from me.”
“I can't believe he did it,” the grandmother continued. “He needs to pay for what he's done.”
Family members of the deceased also revealed the boy had been attending therapy for at least one year before last month’s incident to work on his mood, conduct disorders, and other "rage issues."
Part of the young suspect’s treatment reportedly included limiting his access to certain electronic devices, and he was regularly “upset about these devices being taken away.”
The child’s lawyer, Angela Cunningham, has since asked the judge overseeing the case, Judge Jane Carroll, to reduce the suspect’s bail from $50,000 to $100 because that is all he has in his “piggy banks.”
“We have spoken to him about his ability to post anything,” Cunningham explained to the court. “He told us about piggy banks with savings that he had from gifts, from birthday gifts. And scavenging through cushions in the couch that he's been able to save up.”
Judge Carroll recently denied the bail reduction request and placed a travel restriction on the minor should he eventually post the initially designated $50,000 bail.
Although his name has not been disclosed, Wisconsin state law says that children as young as 10 will be charged as adults for crimes such as murder.
If found guilty of the first-degree reckless homicide against his mother, the young suspect faces up to 60 years in prison.