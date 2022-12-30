'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's Last-Ditch Plea REVEALED: TV Junkman Asks Frank Fritz To 'Return & Save The Show'

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is allegedly hopeful his old partner Frank Fritz will be open to making a comeback on History's antique-hunting reality show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned after insiders came forward with behind-the-scenes details.

The pair had become a regular fixture on the hit series, serving as co-hosts since its debut in 2010. Fritz later revealed in July 2021 that he was released from the show and was no longer in contact with Wolfe amid their feud.