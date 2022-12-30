'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's Last-Ditch Plea REVEALED: TV Junkman Asks Frank Fritz To 'Return & Save The Show'
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is allegedly hopeful his old partner Frank Fritz will be open to making a comeback on History's antique-hunting reality show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned after insiders came forward with behind-the-scenes details.
The pair had become a regular fixture on the hit series, serving as co-hosts since its debut in 2010. Fritz later revealed in July 2021 that he was released from the show and was no longer in contact with Wolfe amid their feud.
Since then, Wolfe has made an impassioned, last-ditch plea to his old partner to "return and save American Pickers," well-placed show insiders claim.
"Coming crawling back to Frank is a bitter pill for Mike to swallow," one source dished, citing a ratings drop and upset fans as the reasons for his motivation.
Their rift began two years ago after Fritz took time off to recover from back surgery, later checking into rehab for alcohol.
His last appearance on the show was in March 2020.
Fritz was given the boot in July 2021 and was replaced by Mike's brother, Robbie Wolfe, although Fritz seemed to be open to the idea of returning despite being upset with Wolfe for not reaching out to him.
"I would like to come back to the show," Fritz told The Sun around that time, also confirming he had gone to rehab before he was fired. "I was doing [the show] for 11 years. I'm 100 percent recovered now and I'm ready to roll and go back."
A&E Networks has stopped airing new episodes as of late, although it seems the show will come back on as the network filed to renew the show's trademark.
It's unknown whether Fritz would be open to a three-way co-host gig, but sources question if his health could be an issue following his debilitating stroke in July.
"He's still recovering," said a source.
Following news of Fritz' health scare, Wolfe had taken to Instagram with a supportive message stating that their friendship mattered more than any past drama.
"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he's been on," wrote Wolfe alongside a photo of Fritz. "There [have] been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."