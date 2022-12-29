College Admissions Scandal: Prosecutors Demand Scam 'Architect' Rick Singer Be Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison
Prosecutors want the man behind the college admissions scandal to get years in prison. Rick Singer is set to face the music when he's sentenced for the infamous scam next week, but RadarOnline.com has learned that prosecutors are gunning for a six-year sentence.
In a new legal document, prosecutors argued Singer "was the architect of a massive, decades-long scheme to use fraud and bribery to secure admission of high school students to elite colleges and universities across the country."
They believe Singer benefited the most from the scandal, and, therefore, should get more time behind bars than the parents — like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — that shelled out thousands for their children to get a leg up in the admissions process and the coaches/associates that helped falsify their college applications.
Besides a possible six-year sentence, prosecutors are also demanding Singer be hit with 36 months of supervised release and for the disgraced "Varsity Blues" mastermind to pay more than $10k in restitution to the IRS, as well as millions more in penalties.
While 6 years in prison won't be a breeze for Singer, it's a lot better than the maximum he could have faced, which was 65 years.
The reason behind the lenient sentencing is that Singer turned on the parents, coaches, and his associates, assisting the prosecution in collecting information to secure a total of 53 convictions. He even wore a wire to help the government in their investigation to nab those who cheated their children's way into some of the country's best-known schools.
- College Admissions Scandal 'Kingpin' Spotted For First Time Since Arrest
- Controversial Media Personality Andrew Tate & Brother ARRESTED After Pizza Box Revealed Location, Villa In Romania 'Raided By Police' On Sex-Trafficking Allegations
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Photographed Carefree During Romantic Miami Vacation Just Hours Before He Filed For Divorce From Long-Suffering Wife
Despite the low recommendation on sentencing, Singer's attorney said his client deserves less time behind bars. He argued a sufficient sentence for the man who's been labeled the college admissions orchestrator would be three years probation, including 12 months of home detention.
"If incarceration is deemed necessary, a six-month sentence, followed by a three-year term of supervised release that includes community service, will satisfy the purposes of sentencing," his legal team argued.
Singer's looming sentence will take place on January 4, 2023. As for the actress' that were involved in the scam, Felicity pled guilty and spent 14 days in prison. Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, also pled guilty. The Fuller House star served two months in prison and Mossimo got five months.