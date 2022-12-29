College Admissions Scandal: Prosecutors Demand Scam 'Architect' Rick Singer Be Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

In a new legal document, prosecutors argued Singer "was the architect of a massive, decades-long scheme to use fraud and bribery to secure admission of high school students to elite colleges and universities across the country."

They believe Singer benefited the most from the scandal, and, therefore, should get more time behind bars than the parents — like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — that shelled out thousands for their children to get a leg up in the admissions process and the coaches/associates that helped falsify their college applications.