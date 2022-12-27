‘Classic PR Move’: Amy Robach & TJ Holmes’ Cozy Holiday Photos Criticized By Insiders As ABC Investigation Moves Forward

Disgraced Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted arm-in-arm after a lunch date in New York and again at the airport over the Christmas weekend —and insiders believe the two are simply trying to keep up appearances as their careers hang in the balance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that ever since Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, were suspended from their high-profile gigs — and their respective 12-year marriages to spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig went bust — the flirty cohosts have soured on each other.