‘Classic PR Move’: Amy Robach & TJ Holmes’ Cozy Holiday Photos Criticized By Insiders As ABC Investigation Moves Forward

Source: MEGA
Dec. 27 2022, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Disgraced Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted arm-in-arm after a lunch date in New York and again at the airport over the Christmas weekend —and insiders believe the two are simply trying to keep up appearances as their careers hang in the balance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that ever since Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, were suspended from their high-profile gigs — and their respective 12-year marriages to spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig went bust — the flirty cohosts have soured on each other.

“It’s sunk in that at least one of them is going to be canned, which represents a huge failure and the loss of tens of millions of dollars,” said an insider. “They’ve gone from smug and inseparable to panic-stricken and bitter.”

Putting on a united front in public is a “class PR move,” added the insider. “But things are far from happy when the cameras are off.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Amy and TJ were taken off the air in early December after news broke of their 6-month affair.

Sources close to the two said they had broken things off with their spouses before things turned romantic. However, sources claimed TJ’s wife was “blindsided” after photos appeared in the Daily Mail of her husband and Amy being romantic with each other on multiple dates throughout New York.

Anchors Stephanie Ramos and DeMarco Morgan have been filling in for the two while ABC investigates the romance to determine if any company policies were violated.

The president of ABC News, Kim Goodwin, recently told staffers in an email that Amy and TJ would be off the air until the investigation had wrapped up.

“I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” Goodwin said. “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

