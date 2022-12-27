'The Hate Is Palpable': Politico Writer Ripped To Shreds After Grouping 'Narcissist' Meghan Markle With Kanye West, Elon Musk & Donald Trump

“My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits,” Weiss wrote about watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's namesake Netflix docuseries, Harry And Meghan.

“And it struck me that the overreach that led to the Sussexes’ critically panned mega-series is the same impulse that turned Elon Musk into a terror on Twitter, that prompted Ye to up the ante of outrageous behavior until he crossed the line into blatant antisemitism, that sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a Bahamian jail,” the writer continued.