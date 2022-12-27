'It Was Time': 'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Sounds Off About Ramona Singer's Exit, Says 'No Housewife Ever Leaves'
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore reacted to news of Ramona Singer's exit, questioning if the outspoken TV personality was ever offered a spot on the beloved reality series' forthcoming Legacy reboot.
"It was time for her to go," Moore said after Singer revealed she's leaving the franchise following 13 seasons.
Singer claimed her departure from Real Housewives of New York was for her own reasons, while Moore has since casted doubt on her remarks.
"I do not want to do the show any longer," Singer previously told Page Six. "It's not for me at this time."
However, insiders claimed the decision was not left entirely in her hands.
"You think she 'left'?" the "Shade Assassin" joked to the outlet in response. "No 'Housewife' ever leaves."
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed the producers of RHONY had found the first new cast member for the reboot.
Social media influencer Lizzy Savetsky was also previously locked in to refresh the show. She runs a matchmaking company and is married to a plastic surgeon named Dr. Ira Savetsky.
Shortly into filming, however, news broke of her sudden exit from the show following anti-Semitic comments.
Singer, for her part, had become a regular Bravo fixture over the years as a longtime member of the cast who had been with the show since it launched in 2008.
Prior to Moore's statements, Singer had spoken briefly about her potential return, hinting that she wasn't keen or opposed to coming back.
"I've been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never," Singer said during an appearance on Reality with the King podcast.
"But I also feel like the Legacy [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn't want to renew anyways."
Earlier this year, producer Andy Cohen announced the networks' plans to change the show after 13 seasons, revealing they would be "rebooting and recasting" the series, and launching a second series featuring former stars.