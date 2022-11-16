‘RHONY’ Newbie Lizzy Savetsky Quits Reboot After Clashing With Costars, Anti-Semitic Messages
The reboot of Real Housewives of New York is off to a drama-filled start with one newbie cast member quitting the show only weeks into production, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bravo show recently started filming with a whole new cast. Andy Cohen revealed the new Housewives at BravoCon in New York.
The new cast includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.
Now, New York influencer Emily Gellis revealed on Instagram that Upper East Side sources told her that one cast member had left the show only weeks into filming.
“I know what happened. New York is a small place,” Gellis said. “This person I feel like has been done this road before.”
She added, “I don’t know why they are waiting to say it or not say it.” Gellis said she heard what happened and was “zero percent surprised.”
Gellis said it “100 percent lines up with this person.”
She added, “It’s hard to be on television if you have extreme views and you don’t want to hear other people’s point of view.” She said she believed the cast member would appear in the new season but could be phased out slowly.
Gellis didn’t name Lizzy Savetsky as the cast member in question, but Page Six confirmed the news.
Sources told the outlet that Lizzy, who is Jewish, had received a ton of antisemitic comments on social media after Bravo announced her as a cast member.
“As soon as she was announced, she was getting insane threats and anti-Semitism on social media,” a source told Page Six.
Another insider claimed the mother was “scared.”
Another source revealed, “She experienced hate from cast and fans for being pro-Israel.”
On Instagram, as the news spread around social media, Lizzy posted a potentially-telling quote on Instagram reading, "When you accept that you're exactly where you're supposed to be in this moment and that you have all that you need, miracles happen."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lizzy was one of the first cast members chosen by producers for the reboot.
The social media influencer runs a matchmaking company and is married to a plastic surgeon named Dr. Ira Savetsky.