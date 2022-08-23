Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > RHONY
Exclusive Details

'RHONY' Producers Hires Ex-Texan Influencer As First Cast Member For Reboot After Bravo Cleaned House

rhony star lizzy pp
Source: @lizzysavetsky/instagram
By:

Aug. 23 2022, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The producers of Real Housewives of New York have found the first new cast member for the reboot of the Bravo show after they pushed Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan out, Radar has learned.

Lizzy Savetsky has been hired to refresh the show that had been dying in the ratings last season. The social media influencer runs a matchmaking company and is married to a plastic surgeon named Dr. Ira Savetsky.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother of 3 has yet to comment on the talk she's set to film for season 14. Fans have not been reacting well to the news after they found out Lizzy had been in talks with producers to be a cast member for Real Housewives of Dallas a couple of years back.

She was supposed to be a cast member in the new season but then the show got canceled by Bravo.

rhony star lizzy
Source: @lizzysavetsky/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Fans found screenshots of answers she gave to followers who asked her questions during a "AMA." One person asked her, "We're you planning to be on the next season of RHOD?? Would have loved to see you!!"

She replied, "We made it to the final potential cast but hadn't made a decision. I was very back and forth for a million reason. Luckily God made the choice for us."

Another question read, "What can you say re RHOD? Were you filming??!!" She said, "We filmed test scenes with case and family scenes for the executives to review only. We did not film anything for the upcoming season."

She said, "It was pretty surreal and I never thought we would make it as far as we did. I was just going through the process and waiting to be cut. I was very anxious about the prospect of it all actually happening. I believe with my whole hear that God did not want this for us."

Article continues below advertisement
rhony star lizzy
Source: @lizzysavetsky/instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in March, RHONY producers announced they were getting rid of the entire cast and starting new. The network decided they would launch a second show called RHONY: Legacy which would feature cast members from the past.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com recently spotted Ramona Singer double fisting drinks on the beach without a camera in sight.

rhony star lizzy
Source: mega
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.