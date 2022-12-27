Sidelined Lovebirds T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Flaunt PDA In Atlanta Airport As They Jet Off For Romantic NYE After Suspension
Newly outed couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach took their relationship to a new city. The Good Morning America hosts-turned-lovers are no longer hiding their romance from the public, work, or their significant others, and were caught flaunting their PDA inside the Atlanta airport amid their ongoing ABC suspension, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The not-so-secret pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other inside the airport. Holmes was spotted with his arm around Robach while he guided her through the packed airport on Monday.
The pair didn't appear stressed as they walked through the facility without masks and were recognized by bystanders.
While his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, headed to Washington with their daughter, Holmes and Robach are reportedly spending their first New Year's Eve as a couple in Georgia.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Holmes and Robach were noticeably ringless, slipping off their wedding rings and slapping on bright smiles after their alleged six-month affair went public.
Despite their happiness over no longer hiding their relationship, Holmes and Robach were surprisingly cheerful considering they've been "indefinitely" suspended as co-anchors on the third hour of GMA as ABC conducts an internal investigation into their romance.
RadarOnline.com later learned Holmes and Robach will not return to the show until the process is complete.
The GMA co-anchors began their secret romance earlier this year — but insisted not until they quietly split from their significant others.
Holmes' wife was allegedly "blindsided" by their alleged affair. She reportedly admitted to pals there were issues in their marriage but believed they were working towards a reconciliation.
Robach, who married Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2010, has allegedly been working on a hush-hush divorce settlement. Before her romance with Holmes went public, no one even knew they split.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Robach and Shue quietly sold off their $5.2 mansion just months before their crumbling marriage and her affair made headlines.