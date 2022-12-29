'GMA' Execs Looking To Poach 'Today' Show Stars As Potential Replacements For TJ Holmes & Amy Robach: Sources
Good Morning America execs are secretly lining up possible replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in the wake of their scandalous affair — and that includes tapping a number of Today show co-hosts who may be willing to fly the coop, RadarOnline.com has learned.
And while ABC insiders claim the network is keeping both co-anchors on staff and hedging their bets until an internal investigation plays out, sources spilled NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly are all on ABC’s “poachable” list.
“T.J. and Amy’s situation creates a big headache and bosses have an even bigger task — they’ve got to discreetly find out which talent is logistically poachable while weighting the best potential fit,” spilled the insider.
Any talent worth poaching doubtless has contact clauses that prevent them from working with rivals, but sources revealed that if the timing and opportunity are right, there are ways through the loopholes.
“But first, ABC has to decide what to do with Amy and T.J.,” the source added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Amy and T.J. were taken off the air earlier this month after ABC launched an investigation into their romance.
The probe started after photos of the two were published in the Daily Mail showing them being romantic on dates — despite both still being legally married. Sources close to the new couple claimed that two had broken things off with their spouses before they started dating.
An insider claimed that T.J.’s wife was “blindsided” by the photos of her husband with Robach. She reportedly believed they were working on their marriage and headed towards reconciliation.
The president of ABC News, Kim Goodwin, recently told employees that the GMA co-hosts would be off the air until the investigation wraps up.
She said, “I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News.”
“Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism,” she added.
T.J. and Amy were spotted hanging out over the holiday weekend but sources believe they are out together in public to improve public relations as the scandal plays out.