'GMA' Execs Looking To Poach 'Today' Show Stars As Potential Replacements For TJ Holmes & Amy Robach: Sources

Good Morning America execs are secretly lining up possible replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in the wake of their scandalous affair — and that includes tapping a number of Today show co-hosts who may be willing to fly the coop, RadarOnline.com has learned.

And while ABC insiders claim the network is keeping both co-anchors on staff and hedging their bets until an internal investigation plays out, sources spilled NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly are all on ABC’s “poachable” list.