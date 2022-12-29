Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.
Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."
According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce enough tanks for Russian troops to use in Ukraine.
The outlet also reported that “nothing had been heard about Maslov's health problems” leading up to his sudden death, and Russia’s Federal Security Service has since formed an “investigative group” to investigate what happened.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maslov’s sudden passing on Sunday marks the latest high-profile Putin ally to die under mysterious circumstances since the war against Ukraine first started ten months ago.
Alexander Buzakov, a 65-year-old former general who, like Maslov, was in charge of producing weapons for Putin, passed away suddenly one day before Maslov on December 24.
Pavel Antov, who was named Russia’s “highest-earning elected politician” in 2019 as a result of his highly lucrative sausage tycoon, was also found dead under mysterious circumstances over the weekend after he fell out of a hotel room window while on holiday in India.
Two days before Antov’s death, a Russian named Vladimir Budanov who was also on holiday in India was found dead from an apparent heart attack.
“There was a tour group of four staying at a hotel in Rayagada,” the Russian Consul General in Kolkata confirmed. “Last Thursday, a Russian man called Vladimir B. died. According to the police, the cause of this was a heart attack.”
“On Saturday, a second Russian, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region, Pavel Antov, fell out of the window,” the consul continued. “We are closely following the investigation and receiving all the information from the Odisha police.”
Both Antov and Budanov criticized Putin and his war in Ukraine prior to their deaths, calling the invasion “terror” before rescinding the remarks and blaming the surprising criticism on “an unfortunate misunderstanding” and a “technical error.”