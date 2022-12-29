Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Billy Joel
Exclusive

'The Lifestyle Has Caught Up With Him': Billy Joel's Pals Worried About Piano Man's Recovery After Being Ordered On Vocal Rest

billy joel vocal rest msg new dates recovery
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 28 2022, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Worried fans fear they may not hear Billy Joel for The Longest Time after the aging rocker was forced to cancel a December Madison Square Garden gig due to a viral infection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The 73-year-old Piano Man was under doctor's orders to rest his vocal cords, and no one knows how long a recovery will take. "Billy's voice has been battered by years of touring and his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden," a source close to Joel said.

"He's also been an admitted drinker over the years."

billy joel vocal rest msg new dates recovery
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Billy posted he "was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now," but "sadly, that hasn't happened." Still, the beloved balladeer promised to be back performing soon.

"I look forward to seeing you in the New Year," he vowed earlier this month, but sources are saying that isn't for sure.

They allege that Joel's past is coming back to haunt him.

"The rock 'n' roll lifestyle seems to have caught up with him," the insider shared. "People are warning Billy he'd better take it easy or face the consequences."

Article continues below advertisement
billy joel vocal rest msg new dates recovery
Source: Mega

Joel's concert series at MSG is set to resume on January 13, but that's not all he has up his sleeve. In between his Big Apple shows, the legendary singer has planned to team up with Stevie Nicks for a United States tour.

Their joint Two Icons One Night tour is supposed to kick off at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on March 10.

Article continues below advertisement

The We Didn't Start The Fire singer has been doing his MSG residency in his Billy Joel at The Garden since 2014, playing at the venue once a week. This isn't the first time Joel has been out of commission.

billy joel vocal rest msg new dates recovery
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Following the height of the pandemic, he returned to the stage 50 pounds lighter after undergoing surgery.

"I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite," Joel told Howard Stern in 2021. "I embraced that, I said, 'Okay, I won't eat as much' and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.