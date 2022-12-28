Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System

Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon.

The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.

A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) revealed detectives believe he was deceased before he was even reported missing due to the "weather conditions on the day that he left his residence" and being "in the water."