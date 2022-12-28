Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System
The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.
Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon.
The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.
A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) revealed detectives believe he was deceased before he was even reported missing due to the "weather conditions on the day that he left his residence" and being "in the water."
BLDPS thanked the Jackson County Dive Team, Michigan Search and Rescue, J-DART, his neighbors, and the public for their assistance with the search.
"Our thoughts are with Dr. Payan's family and friends," their Facebook post concluded.
Payan served as a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, speaking both English and Polish, according to his work bio.
He began his residency in 2020, joining the staff after completing his education at Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office, where they will be conducting an autopsy on Payan in addition to toxicology testing.
Loved ones had traveled to Jackson County in hopes of celebrating the holidays with Payan, revealing no one had been able to reach him since he left the hospital Thursday.
"Bolek dropped his dogs at 8 AM. He told us that he was going to pick them up at 6:30, he already fed them, and that he’ll feed them again when he picks them up at 6:30 that night," family friend Nicole Keiser told local station WILX News about how she knew something happened. "For his truck to be here without coming to the house to pick up the dogs that would be out of character."