Jesse James & His Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Call Off 2nd Divorce Attempt, Ex-Adult Film Star Back Home Days After Accusing Him Of Slamming Her Arm In A Door
Jesse James and his pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten have called off their 2nd attempt at divorce and the ex-adult film star is back living at home with the West Coast Choppers founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier today, Rotten, 29, and James, 53, informed the court they were dismissing the case.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten first filed for divorce on December 1 — hours after publicly accusing James of cheating on her. She shared a photo of her sonogram captioned, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.”
As we first reported, two days before the divorce was filed, police were called to the couple’s home for a “verbal disturbance.”
In court documents, Rotten said on the night in question, saying James had “grabbed me and put me in a headlock and moved me from out of the door. He then moved me out of the way, and we walked to the door to leave the bedroom and he slammed my arm inside the door of the bedroom door.”
James denied the cheating accusations and pleaded for Rotten to return to the Texas home they shared. A day later, Rotten dismissed her divorce and moved back in with James.
However, the reconciliation didn’t last long and Rotten filed for divorce a second time on December 6. In the filing, she demanded James pay her monthly support and be ordered to help her cover the legal fees associated with the divorce.
James responded to the divorce by demanding exclusive use of his Texas home. He wanted Rotten blocked from entering the property during the proceedings.
On December 7, things took a turn for the worst when Rotten filed for a protective order. She pleaded for James to be ordered to stay 200 yards away from her.
In the court documents, Rotten explained how things took a turn after she moved back home after dismissing the first divorce. The ex-adult film star said that they had learned the 911 call from the “verbal disturbance” incident was set to be released to the media.
Rotten said this infuriated James. “I was expressing how sorry I was for all the mess this was causing, and he was extremely mad at me and called me a bottom feeder and a user,” she said.
In her filing, Rotten said, “I believe he is trying to 'get me' at all costs and once he found out the 911 call was obtained by the media he is trying to retaliate and find any way he can to make me look bad.”
“I have never done anything to him physically. I would never threaten him. I have never been in criminal trouble or had any kind of altercation leading to any kind of legal issue,” she added.
“I want to be protected from him as I am extremely afraid of what he is capable of in many ways and really hope everyone sees the games he is playing. I fear that Jesse will cause me irreparable harm from which I’d never be able to recover,” Rotten ended.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rotten dismissed the request for a restraining order before one was granted.
On Sunday, James posted a video of Rotten back in his Texas home.