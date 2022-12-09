Jesse James Demands Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Be Blocked From His Texas Home As Divorce Turns Nasty
Jesse James has asked a judge to block his estranged pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten from entering the Texas home they lived in together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, James, 53, filed a response to the divorce petition filed by the ex-adult film star, 29.
As we first reported, Rotten first filed for divorce on December 1 hours after publicly accusing James of cheating on her while she was 10 weeks pregnant.
Rotten (real name: Alaina James) shared a photo of her sonogram captioned, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.”
James publicly apologized to his wife and denied cheating on her.
“Please know. I've never thought about cheating on you. I've never tried to cheat on you. I've never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever,” he said.
A day later, Rotten dismissed her divorce and told the world she was sticking by her man.
The following day, on November 6, Rotten filed for divorce a second time.
She listed the date or marriage as June 25, 2022, and they ceased to live together as spouses on November 29, 2022.
Further, she pleaded for temporary support and attorney fees from the West Coast Choppers founder.
Now, James filed a countersuit for divorce and wants his pregnant wife out of his $3 million mansion in Austin, Texas.
In addition, he asked for exclusive use and possession of his fleet of cars.
After dismissing her first divorce but prior to filing her second, Rotten told her followers, “I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. In his defense and the reason, I am back home is he didn’t say anything inappropriate he didn’t talk about “having sex or meeting up with anyone.”
“I am here working out the marriage that I believe in,” she added. Rotten has yet to speak out after filing her second petition to end her marriage with James.