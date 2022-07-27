Alyssa Farah Griffin Secured Position On 'The View' By 'Sucking Up' To Whoopi Goldberg

AFG will be the new permanent conservative co-host starting this September, according to reports, although ABC has yet to officially announce that she landed the role.

"Alyssa Farrah Griffin was super smart in sucking up to Whoopi backstage from day one," a source told OK! about her television aspirations coming to fruition.

"They say it's a panel show, but everyone knows Whoopi is the boss," claimed the insider. "Alyssa was the only guest host to correctly read the room. She knew that getting the best job on TV went through Whoopi Goldberg."