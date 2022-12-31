Wife Of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Regrets 'Tone & Context' Of Messages Sent After 2020 Election, Jan 6 House Panel Reveals

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told the January 6 House Select Committee she regretted the “tone and context” of numerous messages she sent following the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Ginni Thomas, Justice Thomas’ wife of 35 years, spoke to the January 6 House panel earlier this year as part of their months-long investigation into the January 2021 attack on the United States Capitol and the Trump Administration's alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election.