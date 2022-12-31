'He Changed For The Worse': Prince William's Pals RIP Harry For 'Turning His Back' On Monarchy, Ready To Expose Meghan Markle's Palace Behavior: Sources
Prince William and Prince Harry are known to have a complicated relationship, which has been further strained by the latter's explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that close pals of William are outraged that his younger sibling continues to wage war against the royals, claiming Harry is no longer "the man we once knew."
"He's changed for the worse since his marriage," a palace courtier claimed.
"He's turned his back on the monarchy, tradition and his birth family," they alleged, blasting Harry for having "the gall to brand his brother a bully because William called him on the carpet for abandoning his royal duties after a life of privilege."
During episode five, released with Volume II of the explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry accused William of chastising him as the family discussed a plan on how he and his wife Meghan Markle should proceed after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.
"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] quietly sit there and take it all in," said Harry about their family rift.
"The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother," he added about his current relationship with the now-Prince of Wales.
More shockingly, Harry addressed a news story about William bullying himself and Markle out of the family. He said the Palace released a joint statement on behalf of the two siblings, which Harry claimed he'd never seen or was ever made privy to.
"Bullying is a hot button for the increasingly woke Duke of Sussex," the courtier claimed, revealing that Palace insiders are ready to expose Markle's alleged past antics.
"I think this all comes back to Meghan's behavior and accusations she constantly belittled aides," said the courtier.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex not only reflected on the early days of their courtship in the series, but also opened up about her secret struggles, their lack of support, and how the dynamic started to shift within his family.
Markle explained, "When you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."