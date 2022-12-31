Barbara Walters Dead At 93, Passes Away At New York Home
Television legend Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The news was broken by ABC News who did not provide any further details.
Bob Iger released the statement announcing the news revealing Walters died at her home in New York.
"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icones. I had the pleasure of calling Barabra a colleaguye for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to our daughters, Jacqueline," Iger said.
The tributes have started to come in. Actress Lynda Carter wrote, "Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, sources revealed Walters was living out her last days inside her New York pad.
“Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” said an insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day napping!”
Another source claimed, "Sadly, her dementia has been getting worse. [Her] caretaker give her the opportunity to make everyday decisions, but more often than not she’ll stare at them blankly. The source added The View ladies still reach out: “On good days, Barbara can distinguish Joy Behar’s voice, but on a bad day, she might just hang up!”
Sources said in 2019 that Walters has become a prisoner inside her home that overlooked Central Park. An insider claimed The View creator was wheelchair bound and said to be suffering from hearing loss and heart disease.
Another insider recently revealed “Barbara is fading a little more every day. She’s close to the end and her team is scrambling to manage affairs just the way Barbara would want them."
Walters was last seen out in public in 2016.