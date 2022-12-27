Mike Pence's Rep Dismisses FEC Filing Indicating Ex-VP Is Running For President Against Donald Trump In 2024

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the confusion regarding Pence’s mysterious FEC filing this week came as a surprise particularly because the former VP indicated he was considering a possible 2024 run during an interview in November.

“I think if we were ever to step forward to serve the American people that would be to take all the experience that we’ve had and run for national office,” Pence told Fox News at the time, suggesting he would discuss the possibility with his family over the holidays.

“But I’m always humbled to be asked,” he continued. “You know, somebody asked me the other day if I ever thought about running for president and I said: ‘No more or no less than any other kid that grew up with a cornfield in his backyard.’”