Blizzard Traps Buffalo Woman Inside Her Car For 18 Hours, Sends Family Heartbreaking Video Before She Succumbed To Elements
The community of Buffalo, New York, was devastated by fatal conditions brought by what has been considered a "once in a lifetime" storm. In some areas, more than 50 inches of snow fell and citizens were trapped at their places of work, homes, and even their cars. One woman sent a heartbreaking video to her family from her vehicle after she had been snowed in for more than 18 hours. The woman, unfortunately, succumbed to hypothermia before being rescued, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anndel Taylor was one of 35 victims in Erie County who lost their life due to conditions brought by a blizzard, that affected states from Montana to New York. The 22-year-old was attempting to drive home from work when her car became stuck on the snow-covered roads.
Unable to escape, Taylor sent her family a final video before she tragically succumbed to the elements.
A personal travel ban was put into effect, but out of desperation and an attempt to make it home, many individuals, like Taylor, ignored the official ban and took to motorways.
Taylor was among three individuals who have been found deceased in their cars on impassable roads, so far.
The woman's final video showed an eerie look at the conditions that trapped her inside her vehicle. The clip lasts only a few seconds but it captures a glimpse of the 50 inches of snow that surrounded her car.
A black SUV can be seen across the road with its hazards on, attempting to warn other cars or emergency services of their location as high winds and snow created low visibility.
Buffalo officials anticipated the discovery of additional deceased citizens as the winter storm continues to rage on.
Buffalo has gotten the brunt of the blizzard in the Upstate New York area. Situated off of Lake Erie, the winter storm created an apocalyptic-like scene for the state's second-largest city.
Many residences were without power for prolonged periods of time. Countless New Yorkers, including Taylor, called 911 for rescue but driving conditions grounded emergency service vehicles, including firetrucks and snow plows.
"I feel like everybody that tried to get to her got stuck. Fire department, police, everybody got stuck," said Taylor's sister, Tomeshia Brown. "Why didn't they have chains on their tires? This is a state that is known for snow."
Without enough supplies, heat, and rescuers unable to deliver aid, the death toll of impacted citizens continued to rise.
"We've had so many bodies that various hospitals are full," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "We're just having to go through and determine if the individuals have died from a blizzard-related death."
As more severe weather is expected to hit the area, residents have begun to brace for the next wave of potentially fatal snowfall.
On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul finally declared a statewide state of emergency.
As of Tuesday, December 27, at least 70 individuals across the U.S. have lost their lives from tragic situations brought on by subfreezing temperatures.