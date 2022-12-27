Blizzard Traps Buffalo Woman Inside Her Car For 18 Hours, Sends Family Heartbreaking Video Before She Succumbed To Elements

The community of Buffalo, New York, was devastated by fatal conditions brought by what has been considered a "once in a lifetime" storm. In some areas, more than 50 inches of snow fell and citizens were trapped at their places of work, homes, and even their cars. One woman sent a heartbreaking video to her family from her vehicle after she had been snowed in for more than 18 hours. The woman, unfortunately, succumbed to hypothermia before being rescued, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Anndel Taylor was one of 35 victims in Erie County who lost their life due to conditions brought by a blizzard, that affected states from Montana to New York. The 22-year-old was attempting to drive home from work when her car became stuck on the snow-covered roads.

Unable to escape, Taylor sent her family a final video before she tragically succumbed to the elements.