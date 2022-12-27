Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Fears West Will Try To 'Assassinate Vladimir Putin' & 'Start Nuclear War' Over Conflict In Ukraine
Top Russian officials recently shared a series of 2023 predictions that include the West assassinating Vladimir Putin and launching a nuclear war over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sergei Lavrov, who currently serves as Russia’s foreign minister under Putin, made the shocking predictions this week as Russia prepares to begin the new year.
“Washington is ahead of the others as some ‘anonymous officials’ from the Pentagon actually voiced threats to deliver a ‘decapitating strike’ on the Kremlin, which is in fact a threat of an attempted assassination of the Russian president,” Lavrov claimed.
“If such ideas are really pondered by someone,” he continued, “then this someone should think better about possible consequences of such plans.”
Lavrov further warned both Ukraine and its Western allies to “accept Russia’s demands” for the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine and end the ongoing “senseless resistance” to Putin.
“There is a little left to do,” Lavrov warned,” accept these proposals in an amicable way. Otherwise, the Russian Army will deal with this issue.”
Even more shocking were predictions made by other top Kremlin officials suggesting Germany will create a “Fourth Reich” in 2023 consisting of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine and “other outcasts.”
Once the prophesized “Fourth Reich” is created, Germany will then wage war against France.
Yet another bizarre prediction involved an upcoming “American Civil War” that will see Texas and California separating into independent states before “the subsequent victory of Elon Musk during the US presidential election” results in the billionaire business mogul serving as commander in chief for “some of the states assigned to the Republicans after the civil war.”
According to Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as the head of Putin’s security council and formerly served as president of Russia, top Kremlin officials have a tradition of “making predictions” about upcoming events as the current year comes to a close.
“Before the new year, everyone likes to make predictions,” Medvedev recently said, according to Daily Mail.
“Many exercise in futuristic hypotheses, competing in the proposal of the most unexpected and even absurd,” he continued regarding the bizarre predictions currently coming out of Russia in anticipation of the new year. “We will also do our part.”