Vladimir Putin's Foreign Minister Calls Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Nazi' & Compares Him To Hitler

Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin’s Foreign Minister of Russia, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “Nazi” and claimed that the latter and Adolf Hitler shared “Jewish blood,” Radar has learned.

During a recent appearance on an Italian TV program, Lavrov went on an unhinged and shocking rant in which he compared Zelenskyy to Hitler after repeating the fabricated claim that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in part an effort to rid the nation of radical neo-Nazis.