'Death To The Nazis': Vladimir Putin's Troops Scrawl Propaganda In Ukraine As War Approaches 10-Month Mark
Vladimir Putin’s troops were caught scrawling propaganda echoing the Russian leader’s false claims he is freeing Ukraine from Nazis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development was found this week when a Ukrainian satellite recorded images left behind by Putin’s forces in a recently liberated air base.
“Death to the Nazis” read the graffiti, according to Daily Star. The shocking messages were reportedly found on the tarmac at the Engels Air Base in Ukraine’s Saratov region.
The air base was recently taken back by Ukrainian forces with the help of intelligence shared by NATO allies. Military officials believe the graffiti was a message not only for Ukraine but also for the Western nations helping the war-torn nation in their ingoing battle against Russia.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the “Death to the Nazis” message found at the Engels Air Base this week marks just the latest instance where Putin’s troops have falsely claimed they are invading Ukraine in an effort to dispel the nation of Nazis.
The message also comes just days before the war between Russian and Ukraine reaches its ten-month mark.
Sergei Lavrov, who serves as Russia’s foreign minister, previously compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a Nazi and claimed Zelenskyy and Adolf Hitler shared “Jewish blood.”
Lavrov, seemingly under Putin’s orders, also insisted Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine was only ordered to dispel Ukraine’s fabricated neo-Nazi problem.
“So what if Zelenskyy is Jewish? The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine,” Lavrov said in an interview in May, weeks after Russia first invaded Ukraine. “I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood. Some of the worst anti-Semites are Jews.”
Putin himself rationalized the war against Ukraine by blaming alleged Nazis during a rally where he pushed false narrative to tens of thousands of Russians in Moscow in March.
“The people of Donbass also disagreed with this, and straight-away they organized military operations against the Nazis,” Putin spouted at the time. “They were surrounded and shelled by guns and the Ukrainians sent airstrikes against them.”
“This is called genocide,” he continued. “It is to save people from this suffering and genocide that we launched our military operation.”
More recently, Putin accused the United States and other Western allies to Ukraine of using Ukrainian troops as both “cannon fodder” and as a “battering ram against Russia.”
Putin insisted the Western powers were using Ukraine for their own benefit, and claimed the continuing supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine was only driving the already war-torn nation further down “a suicidal path.”